HBO Max just made it clear that Harley Quinn is safe despite the upheaval at the streamer and its parent company Warner Bros. Discovery. The hit animated series starring Kaley Cuoco has been renewed for Season 4, but it will arrive with a new showrunner. Harley Quinn writer Sarah Peters will be stepping in for Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumaker who assured fans that the show will continue to be its wild self.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue,” Halpern and Schumacker said in a statement. “And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning.”

HBO Max also released a statement cementing its commitment to Harley Quinn during a time when DC Comics projects are not exactly in the safest of positions following the shelving of Batgirl.

“Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern and their incredible team of artists and writers have created something so explosively funny and original, and we are thrilled to continue this journey with them and the show’s legion of fans,” Senior VP of Comedy and Animation Billy Wee said in a statement. “It has been amazing to watch the show grow and evolve this season and we could not ask for a more talented and dedicated team of collaborators.”

If anything, the renewal should put Harley Quinn fans’ nerves at rest. At least for another season.

