With the 30th anniversary coming up in September, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast reunited on Will Smith’s Snapchat show, Will From Home. In (virtual) attendance was Smith (he’s the titular Will, and he’s at home… it’s a complex premise), Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz), Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Vivian), and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey). The great James Avery passed away in 2013, but the reunion will include a tribute to Uncle Phil.

In the clip below, Smith teases Ribeiro for coming up with his character’s name:

“The reason that my character’s name is Will Smith is because of you, do you remember that? It was such a deep insight that you had. You said, ‘Because people are going to call you that for the rest of your life!'”

Sadly, calling Will Smith “Willenium Smith” did not catch on.

Smith also asked his co-stars how they felt about being recognized by The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fans, with DJ Jazzy Jeff admitting that he was annoyed when people would ask him to do his and Will’s handshake. “You would see in people’s eyes when they were about to sneak the handshake and I would just grab their hand and hold it,” he said.

The Will From Home finale is airing in two parts: part one is out now (and available here), while part two will premiere on Thursday, April 30, at 6 a.m. EST.