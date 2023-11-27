Will There Be A ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 3?

The Bosch universe is taking a page out of Yellowstone’s book by quickly expanding, with not one but two new spinoffs in the works, on top of the already popular spinoff series Bosch: Legacy. That’s not even counting the two dozen Michael Connelly novels that Harry Bosch appears in, so we can bask in the Bosch for years to come.

Bosch: Legacy, which runs on Amazon Freevee, features Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch, a retired LAPD detective who now works as a private investigator. The series just wrapped up its second season with some loose ends, so there will definitely be a third season.

Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, confirmed in May that the series would continue, taking inspiration from the many (many) Bosch novels. “The story of Harry Bosch has evolved over the years, and his journey is far from over. This renewal of Bosch: Legacy is a testament to the enduring power of the world Michael Connelly built. We look forward to giving Bosch fandom the next chapter for these beloved characters,” Anderson added.

In the season finale of Legacy, the late Lance Reddick appeared one last time, reprising his role of Irvin Irving. While we won’t get to see him appear in the upcoming season, we can all sleep easy knowing that he got to curse out Bosch one more time.







Bosch: Legacy is now streaming on Amazon Freevee.