Will There Be A ‘Champion’ Season 2 On Netflix?

(WARNING: Spoilers for Champion will be found below.)

What happens when two siblings go from music collaborators to rivals? Let the Netflix series Champion show you the answer to that. The British TV series originally premiered back in July 2023 for BBC One, but it’s now made its way to Netflix after receiving critical acclaim. The siblings in questions are Vita Champion and Bosco Champion who are played by Déja J Bowens and Malcolm Kamulete (Top Boy: Summerhouse), respectively. Other actors in the show include Ray BLK (Honey), Nadine Marshall (Aria Champion), Ray Fearon (Beres Champion), Jo Martin (Dawn) and Karl Collins (Lennox).

In the end, Champion is a truly captivating series that is binge worthy thanks to an excellent soundtrack, the depiction of real-world issues like familial drama, mental illness, life after prison, the highs and lows of relationships, fame, and more, as well as a well-balanced storyline that gives equal time to the male and female perspectives in music and family. With all that said, are we getting a sesaon two of Champion?