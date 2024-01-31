Will There Be A ‘Percy Jackson And The Olympians’ Season 2?

With the season finale of the hit series Percy Jackson and the Olympians now streaming, fans of the all new adaptation of the beloved Rick Riordan books are dying to know if the show will get a Season 2.

Obviously, the hope for the series is that each book would get its own season, and so far, we’ve seen nothing to suggest that highly ambitious plan isn’t in place. However, Disney+ has yet to renew Percy Jackson and the Olympians for Season 2. But don’t despair, the show has been putting up solid ratings for the Disney streaming platform and racking up rave reviews. The delay in announcing Season 2 could simply be a matter of figuring out logistics following last year’s writers and actors strike.

Case in point, Percy Jackson star Walker Scobell recently opened up about a potential Season 2, which would most likely adapt Book Two in the series, The Sea of Monsters.

Via CBR:

“I hope that we’re out in the sun a lot, so I’m not transparent anymore,” Scobell quipped. “It’s going to be fun. We really have no idea . Nobody’s telling us anything, but I’m guessing since we’re outside a lot, we’re probably going to be more on location. So it’ll be fun to be there and be close to the water, be outside, touch grass.”

If (but most likely when) Disney+ confirms the show’s Season 2 renewal, we’ll keep you posted on the latest details.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is available for streaming on Disney+.