Will Netflix’s ‘From Scratch’ Be Renewed For Season 2?

Zoe Saldaña has the unparalleled talent of appearing in things that go on to break box office records and spawn their own theme parks, but she also knows how to pick a gut-wrenching role every once in a while. Saldaña is the lead in Netflix’s latest drama series From Scratch, produced by Reese Witherspoon.

The series premiered last month and is based on creator Tembi Locke’s memoir of the same name, which chronicles Locke’s picturesque love story in the Italian countryside and her husband’s tragic illness. Saldaña plays Amy, an art student who travels to Florence and becomes enamored with local chef Lino, portrayed by Eugenio Mastrandrea. Despite their love story, their families do not approve of the relationships, and the eight-episode series follows the inspiring story.

From Scratch became a sleeper hit for Netflix, due to Saldaña’s brilliant acting and the Italian landscapes that look almost too perfect. Plus, it gave everyone a good cry, which is a nice therapeutic thing for right now!

I thought From Scratch on Netflix was gonna be some easy, light, romcom watch and now I’m absolutely ruined on my couch sobbing over this love story that I also just found out is BASED ON A TRUE STORY — mandi (@mandoofle) November 3, 2022

From Scratch allowed me to release a cry I didn’t know I’ve been holding on to. Not a cute cry either, a deep ugly one. Goodness. — KAYA NOVA (@thekayanova) November 2, 2022

Depsite the tragic ending for Lino, the story does have an inspiring message and a second season could be a nice follow-up. While Netflix hasn’t renewed the show for another season, Locke is still an active writer and actress, so she could have enough material for another season. Saldaña might be busy with her Avatar endeavors over the next few months, but you never know!

(Via Yahoo)