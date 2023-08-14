Season two of Swagger came to a close last weekend with its eighth and final episode. For those who are new to the Swagger experience, the series is loosely based on the life of NBA player Kevin Durant as it follows a teenager named Jace Carson who has very realistic dreams of making it to the NBA. The show isn’t only about basketball though. It also incorporates the real experience of young Black men in this country with themes that include pressures from the youth basketball world, friends, families, and competitors, as well as dealings with racism, broken families, abuse, incarceration, and more. All these ingredients combined have made Swagger an authentic show to love, which makes it unsurprising that fans of the show are asking about season three.

Will There Be A ‘Swagger’ Season 3?

As of now, Swagger has not been renewed for season three, but this does not mean that the show will not be given a new round of episodes. In fact, following its inaugural season, Swagger was not renewed for season two until six months after the season one finale. Case in point, we might have to wait a bit for news on Swagger season three, but hopefully, it arrives sooner than later.

Seasons one and two of ‘Swagger’ are available to stream now on Apple TV+.