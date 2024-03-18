Will There Be A ‘The Gentlemen’ Season 2?

Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen — a TV spin-off of his 2020 gangster comedy of the same name — has earned plenty of new fans since it dropped on Netflix earlier this month. Ranking as one of the streamer’s most-watched shows this March, the series builds on Ritchie’s patented formula of drug dealing, Cockney slang wheeling criminal fuckery, following Theo James as he inherits an aristocratic title and the underground cannabis empire that comes with it.

If you gobbled up the show’s first season, you know that the finale left matters concerning James’ crowning as Britain’s biggest kingpin a bit open-ended. Naturally, that’s left fans wondering if a second season of the series might already be in the works. Here’s everything we know about The Gentlemen season two.

How Did The Gentlemen Season 1 End?

After Edward “Eddie” Halstead (James) inherited his father’s title and estate in the show’s opening episode, he realized aristocracy came with a heavy price tag — criminal complicity. While his older brother Freddy (Daniel Ings) was racking up debts with psychotic “priests,” donning chicken costumes, snorting mountains of cocaine, and being an all-around disappointment, Eddie was navigating his new role as steward of a secret weed farm run by Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone). His daughter, Susie (Kaya Scodelario) served as his emissary while he enjoyed a bit of Barbie behind bars, working with Eddie to expand the business on the condition that the Halsteads’ contract would be voided at the end of the year.

Instead, the more Eddie tried to divest from Glass’ enterprise, the more crime, murder, and mayhem he was forced to commit. The season finale ended with Glass admitting to orchestrating a hostile takeover led by billionaire Stanley Johnston (Giancarlo Esposito) that had Susie and Eddie scrambling to keep under wraps for eight episodes. With Eddie’s hands bloody, his partnership with Susie secured, and his future as the next boss all but certain, the show hinted at more to come. (Becoming Britain’s classiest cannabis czar is a dirty business, after all, so Eddie’s already racked up plenty of enemies that could prove problematic down the line.)

Will There Be A Season 2 Of The Gentlemen On Netflix?

A second season of The Gentlemen has yet to be greenlit by Netflix but the odds are good that a renewal is coming. It’s something Marc Helwig, head of TV for Miramax who helped Ritchie create the series, has already started planning for. In chatting with Deadline, Helwig confirmed conversations had taken place with Ritchie and the show’s writers as to the direction of season two.

“We have started that process,” Helwig said. “There are some writers we’ve talked to, certainly lots of discussion with Guy about what he might want to do in a second season, what things to focus on.”

Caveating that the show’s pick-up would depend on how well it performs for Netflix, Helwig teased that if fans seemed on board, The Gentlemen may just be the first installment in “some kind of a universe, a Guy Ritchie world.”

