Theo James is joining the small but mighty group of mid-2000s young adult sci-fi franchise alums who continue to thrive in their post-dystopian career. We had Dylan O’Brien go from Maze Runner alum to a Taylor Swift collaborator, and we watched Jennifer Lawrence make her move from The Hunger Games universe to a full-fledged movie star. Logan Lerman fits in there somewhere too. And now, finally, Theo James is making a name for himself.

You may or may not remember the Divergent series, the Hunger Games-inspired series that desperately tried to fill the Harry Potter-shaped gap in the YA movie sphere. You also may or may not remember that an unknown Theo James was the leading man in that short-lived series that never got its ending… but there is still time! Shailene Woodley, get over here!

James is currently starring in the latest season of The White Lotus which everyone is watching for the plot and not for the scantily clad men. Next up, the Divergent actor will lead his own Netflix series directed by Guy Ritchie.

The Gentlemen will be based on Ritchie’s 2019 film of the same name which starred Charlie Hunnam, Matthew McConaughey, Colin Ferrell, Hugh Grant, and other distinguished gentlemen with nice accents. The Netflix adaptation will follow Eddie, a man who inherited his father’s estate only to learn that it’s actually on top of a gigantic weed empire. This could go a few different ways, but all of them are entertaining!

Production is expected to begin in London this month.

