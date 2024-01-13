Will There Be A Season 2 Of ‘The Curse’?

Warning: This post does not contain spoilers for the season (or series?) finale of The Curse beyond one vague happenstance.

All things must end, even TV shows. Some putter along for umpteen seasons, perhaps wearing out their welcome. Some, like Breaking Bad, end at their peak, even if it’s “only” been on for five seasons. Some, like Our Flag Means Death, end prematurely, while others, like The Simpsons, may never stop. Then there are the ones that shine brilliantly for but one season then disappear into the ether, their briefness leaving a haunting vapor. Will The Curse be one of the latter?

On Sunday, January 14th, the Showtime comedy series, co-starring creators Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie as well as Emma Stone, will reach its purportedly mind-blowing conclusion, which reviews have already spoiled. We won’t do that.

But what we can do is report on whether or not Fielder and Safdie (and Stone) have more Curse antics up their sleeve. The answer is: Who knows! Per Entertainment Weekly, no one involved has revealed whether or not they are planning more. However, given what happens to one of the main characters — which we will not reveal either — that doesn’t seem likely.

Still, The Curse could always live on, perhaps following characters who didn’t have something happen to them at the end. Or maybe it will focus on something similar but different happening to other characters. Television has always found ways of waking the dead, in one way or the other.