Will ‘You’ Be Renewed For Season 5?

(Spoilers for You will obviously be found below.)

You switched gears in Season 4 by taking Stalker Joe to London, and the show became less compulsively watchable and more filled with ennui, given that Joe became the stalker and also lost a lot of his fire. That hasn’t stopped viewers from flocking to the show, however. Variety reports that Part 1 of Season 4 has churned out respectable numbers with the show scoring 92.07 million hours streamed in the first week. That’s not top-tier stuff, but that’s Top 10 territory in 90 countries.

One can expect the show to still keep going after Season 4 Part 2 arrives on March 9, if Netflix decides that it’s worth the ride. Will producers of the show want to keep going, though? Penn Badgley has already gone on record (a few times) to declare that he’s no longer interested in doing sex scenes, and showrunner Sara Gamble was apparently good with this. As well, Gamble sounds like she’s “in” if the call gets made to make Season 4. Here’s what she told The Hollywood Reporter:

“We have an idea for season five that we’re excited about. It was never anyone’s intention to run this one into the ground. When we’re done, we’ll be done. And we’ll pack it up. Even in the early conversations with Penn, the idea was not to crank out episodes forever; it’s to feel like we have told the complete story. And though I feel like tonally, we’re very different and we are not trying to sell Joe as any kind of a hero with a straight face. This is a show that is in the tradition of these single-lead shows with a guy who does increasingly bad things. The beautiful thing about it is that when his arc is complete, so is the show.”

So, it sounds like there will be a Season 5? God only knows that Netflix will feel the wrath of several million Joe fans if they make the call to quit it. As well, Penn Badgley will probably keep boogying on TikTok in his spare time, so viewers can always get their fix.

You returns on March 9.