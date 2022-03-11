It’s Important That Women Are Telling Addiction Stories On TV

In the eighth episode of the Showtime series Yellowjackets, a woman named Nat (Juliette Lewis) is about to relapse after an extended period of recovery. Her frenemy, Misty (Christina Ricci), sees this from a secret camera that she’s planted in Nat’s hotel room and she bolts over there to stop her. What unfolds is a scene that’s simultaneously comedic, heartbreaking, and endlessly watchable.

This scene is directed, acted, and written by women. Ladies ladies ladies, all the way down. As female creatives begin to get more opportunities to tell their stories, they have also been working to bring the murky and often unknowable topics of addiction (and addiction’s best buddy, trauma) into the light.

When the Showtime dramedy Nurse Jackie hit the airwaves in 2009, the concept of the female antihero didn’t even exist. Star Edie Falco had just finished her powerhouse turn as Carmella Soprano on the HBO mega-hit The Sopranos, but there she played a supporting character to the OG antihero, Tony Soprano. In the world of Nurse Jackie, Falco was placed front and center as a high functioning, opioid-addicted nurse who had charisma for days but an acerbic bite that could render anyone in her way powerless.

Nurse Jackie was created by a three-person team, featuring two women: Liz Brixus and Linda Wallem. (Evan Dunsky rounded out the trio.) The subject matter was so sensitive and hit such a nerve with the real-life New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) that they angrily petitioned Showtime to tack a disclaimer on to the end of the show stating that Jackie was an anomaly and that most nurses did not have the problems depicted on screen.

Addiction is a disease that does not discriminate. It touches the lives of absolutely everyone. The NYSNA’s reaction only served to illustrate that television was in desperate need of more honest, raw depictions of people — specifically women — struggling with addiction in a very real way. When Nurse Jackie kicked off its seventh and final season, Eric Deggans of NPR lauded it as “TV’s most honest depiction of addiction.” By that point in time, statistics for substance use and abuse were sharply on the rise and a host of other TV shows had begun to gamely tackle subject matter that was painfully obvious in real life with increases in alcohol use and substance abuse.

In 2013, two TV series debuted that introduced viewers to indelible and relatable characters that would help to change the face of addiction and provide representation for millions who struggled with the disease. Netflix debuted Orange Is the New Black that summer, and CBS followed suit with Mom in September. While each series tackled addiction, trauma, community, and sobriety in their own way, they both focused on women with few resources and a lack of access to professional treatment who struggled with substance use. The shows gamely tackled real-world barriers to receiving help that especially apply to women, including shame, guilt, and perceived gender roles.

Both OITNB and Mom also had women at the helm. Gemma Baker joined Chuck Lorre and Eddie Gorodetsky on the Mom team, and Jenji Kohan served as showrunner and creator of OITNB. Also, both shows were funny! Addressing the topic of addiction can be done through a comedic lens. It doesn’t always have to be doom and gloom, it just has to be done with the care and skill that these shows demonstrated.

These series gave much-needed breath to a public conversation that was already underway. Addiction and substance misuse continued to rise and, with a lack of services available, incarceration was increasingly being used as a “solution” to the problem. Characters such as Nicky Nichols (Natasha Lyonne) and Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley) on OITNB found themselves trapped in Litchfield Correctional with no one to turn to but their peers. Relapse was often staved off when these women utilized the strength of their support networks. And, while they weren’t incarcerated, the same held true for the motley crew of AA attendees on Mom.