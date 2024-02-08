Cult Favorite ‘Wynonna Earp’ Is Returning For A 90-Minute Special

Wynonna Earp will wield Peacemaker again.

Vanity Fair revealed today that cult favorite supernatural Western series Wyonna Earp is coming back for a 90-minute special on Tubi, tentatively titled Wynonna Earp: Vengeance. The entire main cast will be back, including Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Dom Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught).

Creator Emily Andras teased some plot details. “Doc and Wynonna have been on an adventure, and Waverly and Nicole have been at home in [the Earp hometown of] Purgatory, doing their thing,” she said. “I think it’s going to be really interesting to see, hopefully, what gets everybody home — maybe facing a challenge they’ve never faced before, something pretty intense. It’s all your favorite — hopefull — character moments, but also a little bit about growing up and sort of, like, being who you are now and earning all your choices.”

Importantly, the special will be friendly to “Earpers” and anyone who hasn’t seen Wyonna Earp alike (all four seasons and 49 episodes, which originally aired in the United States on Syfy, are available on Netflix). “I hope it’s a gateway drug,” Andras said.

Wynonna Earp: Vengeance will premiere later this year on Tubi.

(Via Vanity Fair)