Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is, to put it mildly, currently experiencing an exciting career arc where he’s seemingly everywhere. In the past year alone, he splashed into comic book-adaptation territory as Black Manta in Aquaman, featured in one of the trippiest Black Mirror episodes in existence, and appeared in Jordan Peele’s Us as well as starring in the horror visionary’s upcoming Candyman reboot. Yahya also recently scored a lead role in Matrix 4, and he’s appearing in HBO’s Watchmen TV series, which bears very little resemblance to the 2009 Zack Snyder movie.

In the Damon Lindelof-created series, Yahya plays Cal Abar, the husband to Angela (Regina King), who moonlights as a masked police detective on the Tulsa Police Force. Yep, the story isn’t set in New York City as with Alan Moore-written graphic novel or Snyder’s movie, and let’s just say that Angela leads a complex existence, which presents some unique challenges for Cal as well. Yahya was gracious enough to speak with us about his increasingly jam-packed career and how Lindelof’s Watchmen updates Moore’s epic work for a 2019 audience.

I never imagined that Oklahoma would be the setting for a Watchmen series.

Yes, that’s kind of awesome, and I think it will be really nice to bring attention and awareness to the history and the particular history that our story deals with the Oklahoma riots. I don’t think that’s common knowledge, so I think it’ll be really cool for people to watch something that’s not set in New York or Chicago or a place like that. To set it somewhere like Oklahoma but to also tell that other side of history that a lot of people don’t know about.

Were you aware of the history of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921?

Yeah, I was. I’m not sure when I became aware of it, but I’ve known about for about 12 or 15 years. It was something that I read about, and I was surprised, so I’m glad that our show, well, it doesn’t give an in-depth history, but it does give an introduction to it that I think, and more people will be surprised that it was a real thing. Or maybe not surprised, and that’s a tragedy in its own [right].

I have to say that Cal’s a strong character, but he’s also married to a pretty badass woman. From the handful of episodes I’ve watched, Cal’s hard to pin down, but he seems like a very patient guy, who knows just enough about what Angela does?

Yeah, I think “patient” is a great way to describe him. He and Angela, they have a partnership. It’s not just a friendship and a partnership, although that’s there, but I think you can look at their relationship, and they have agreements. They’re taking care of kids, and they have a lifestyle, they’re keeping up appearances, so to speak, but they’ve agreed about how they’re gonna do that. You know, Cal is very patient throughout the series. We’ll hear him say, “Okay.” She says, “Or I need you to do this, or not do this, and he’ll say, Okay.” Eventually, we begin to see that it becomes more trying for him to just say, “Okay.” And at some point, I think he wants to know more information, but he is a very patient and loving husband and partner, and currently, his job is to protect the fort and hold down the domain.