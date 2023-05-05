She’s not where she would have liked to be. She likes to be in charge. I think she’s always felt pretty good about the fact that she’s going to be the nurse at this stage. But now that it’s without Crystal, without this person that she thought she was going to go through all of this with … I don’t even know if she thinks she’s done anything necessarily wrong, but she is starting to have really bad anxiety for the first time, her first real panic attack. Which is good. It shows that she is a bit more human than some people might think.

Ok yes, fine. I threw up. Courtney [Eaton] was gagging. I threw up. It was a great time. But let me tell you, by the fifth bite of Ella Purnell, I was like, ‘Alight, I’m tapped out.’

UPROXX chatted with Hanratty about filming that traumatizing birth scene, her doula aspirations, the non-ethical future of Misty Quigley, and why she would’ve eaten (part of) the baby.

Hanratty’s take on the eccentric, slightly-insane outcast has been a highlight of the show. Her Misty has an enviable ability to disassociate from reality whenever it’s convenient, excusing her bad behavior, painting herself both a victim and hero, and secretly reveling in the chaos she often helps to create. This season, she’s already eaten one teammate and killed another but Hanratty teases we still haven’t seen the team’s oddball equipment manager at her worst.

In the grand scheme of things, the fifth episode of Yellowjackets’ second season isn’t particularly gruesome. The bar has been set high, inches painstakingly raised by acts of murder , kidnapping, cannibalism , and animal beheadings. In “Qui,” there’s plenty of blood — a character gives birth after all — along with organs and bodily fluids that might make casual viewers a bit squeamish. But for star Samantha Hanratty (Misty Quigley), the hardest parts of the episode to digest weren’t tied to any kind of mysticism or supernatural symbolism.

If we’re going to get technical, Misty didn’t actually kill Crystal.

That’s what I like to say. There’s a lot of debate on Reddit, but I do think at some point, Crystal would have been un-alived, possibly at the hands of Misty. I think that the way it happened was not the way that it was ever supposed to, in Misty’s eyes. But I think she’s dealing with a lot of just overall sadness. She’s so frazzled. She’s supposed to be this cool cucumber. She’s supposed to be the one who has it together. And when she doesn’t, I think not being able to push that aside is really scaring her.

Is she more volatile now that Crystal’s gone?

I think that if Crystal didn’t come into the picture, we would have seen more of a dangerous side of Misty earlier on. Now that the distraction of a friend is gone, her main purpose is going to be remembered, and that is to have power and leadership in this group. I think that she is more dangerous than she’s ever been after the death of Crystal, because she really has lost the last thing that was keeping her somewhat sane.

What moment in this episode brings back the “old Misty?”

When Lottie comes to her and says, ‘We need you right now.’ It’s that quick shock back into, ‘This is my team. We’re here because of me.’ I don’t think she views it in a bad way. I think she views it as divine intervention that she made happen. But she’s like, we’re here because of me and I’m going to do what I’m supposed to do. Every decision she’s made, she justifies it in her own head that she’s done nothing wrong. And I think that’s one of the things that snaps her out of feeling sad. It’s back into, ‘Okay, time to perform, time to go into action, time to show them who I am, what I’ve got, what I’m made of, and be the hero.’ She never views herself as the villain in this story.

How did you prepare for and shoot that birth scene?

I’ve given birth on set before, so I’ve done a lot of research when it comes to births. I’m the auntie of seven nieces and nephews, I can’t wait to be a mom myself. Hopefully, by next year I will be starting my own family. So I’m very familiar with that whole process. I just wanted it to come across as authentic as possible. Misty knows a lot, but I also didn’t want it to be where she knows too, too much. I could see myself as Samantha being a doula for people at some point. But for Misty, I’m like, I don’t know if she’s at that point. You know what I mean?

Just little things like, if we were in a hospital, Shauna’s legs would have been propped up and we would have had her all the way at the foot of the bed and things like that. I definitely had to stop myself from being like, ‘That’s not accurate.’ To be like, ‘This is a group of teenage girls who don’t know what they’re doing.’

After this episode, I could see you being a birthing coach. You were very motivating.

[laughs] Jasmin [Savoy-Brown] even said while we were filming, ‘I would want you to be there when I give birth. I think I’d want you to be my doula.’ I’m like, ‘Thank you. That’s a huge compliment.’

The mechanics are one thing. How did you handle the emotions of filming something this traumatic?

Our show can get spooky and a little crazy at times. And for those types of scenes where things do get a bit outlandish, I’m able to take myself out of it. But when it comes to something so serious as childbirth and how dangerous it can be, especially if you’re not in the hospital … Before we started filming, my number one concern was making sure that the crew and cast were taken care of and that everybody had a safe place and a safe person to talk to.

Thankfully, we had our great intimacy coordinator on set and she really helped set the tone. Sophie Nelisse is an incredible actress, and there were times when I really started sobbing and needed to step away. Jasmin and I would go into each other’s trailers and just hold each other. This is a topic that many of us have been affected by in life. Of course, we want to create a fun, positive atmosphere, but there are days that are just harder than others. The second they called, cut, I was massaging Sophie’s feet. I was making sure that she was okay. I was checking in on others and they were checking in on me. We all got really close during the filming process of this episode.

And that fade-to-black ending …