You Can Still See Fake ‘Breaking Bad’ Blood In Albuquerque

When I traveled to Albuquerque last year to go on the Breaking Bad tour, I just so happened to visit the set the day the scene EW called the greatest of 2013 was being filmed. From my vantage point about 100 feet away from the White house, all I could see was Bryan Cranston running to the car, holding a blob-shaped fake baby, and Anna Gunn chasing after him. Eventually, though, Cranston came over to my wife and I, and gave us an autograph. On the piece of paper he signed, you can see a tiny speck of (fake) blood. It rubbed off his sliced-open hand, which as we found out months later, when “Ozymandias” aired, had been caused by Skyler trying to protect her family. That’s almost as cool as this.
Yup, that’s prop blood from “To’hajiilee,” still scorched into the Earth. Either that, or the guy who took the photo just committed the perfect crime.
It’s better seeing it in your living room.
This is obviously an intentional callback by Vince to Season Five. He’s gone meta. What a genius.
I have been binge re-watching this show and realized that every Hispanic character was either an idiot or criminal.
Pretty sure that Gomez wasn’t an idiot or a criminal
And every white character was an idiot or criminal too. I mean, it is a show about idiots and criminals.
Pretty sure Tzal is an idiot and/or criminal.
@DrDrew Gomez was an idiot.
@ewaj I just looked at the list of Breaking Bad characters on wiki and you are right. Aside from Hank, the only two characters on the show that were non-criminals and non-idiots were Holly and Jr. Babies are dumb but it’s probably not fair to call them idiots.
Always some moron looking for racism under every rock. What a sad way of life. IMO, one of the most amazing shows in history and there’s somebody watching it thinking “Us poor Hispanics” or “Us poor blacks”. Get over it. It was a wonderful show and Gustavo Fring was most certainly not dumb and was my favorite character.
Also, Gomez was not an idiot at all. He was successful in his DEA promotion but came back because of his former partner. Think outside the “word is against me because I’m (insert race here)”. Don’t worry, I’m sure my post is considered racist too.