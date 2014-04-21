You Must Watch This ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Magician Blow Your Mind, And Then Pull It Out Of His Sleeve

I admit I don’t watch many reality competitions, but from what I’ve seen, viewers aren’t treated to that many illusionist contestants. If there were more magicians, maybe I’d watch more of them, especially if the magicians were as great as Darcy Oake, who is now the Susan Boyle of Britain’s Got Talent, if Susan Boyle were a really good looking guy who pulled doves out of his ass. Oake is actually a Canadian who traveled all the way to the UK just to audition, and as you’ll find out in the video below, it was TOTALLY worth the trip.
WHERE THE F**K DID HE KEEP ALL THOSE BIRDS? (Stick around for the the final trick. It’s worth it. Just wow.)
What to the what?
I will never be able to see a magician pull out doves without imagining Gob walking around with a bunch of dead birds in his pockets.
Wait a second, doesn’t he ruin the entire premise of the show if he is from Canada? It’s Britain’s Got Talent not Britain Imports Talent.
That said…good stuff.
Colonials’ Got Talent.
Whilst the talent is in Britain, Britain’s got that talent. Island, innit?
here’s the loophole as sean said: we still pledge allegience to queen victoria over here!
There have been non-Americans that competed on America’s Got Talent. In fact, last season’s winner of AGT is from Japan.
You can totally see that he had the girl up his sleeve at 3:15.
^^ Haha.
“Whaaaaaat?” is the correct response.
this guy is a veritable mindfreak
We should nuke him from space just to be safe.
Anyone hoping for a photoshop of the girl in this pic with a dick in her hand?
i’m hoping for that.
Duh! it’s obvious: dehydrated doves! just add water and voila!
If The Prestige taught me anything, this magician now is the proud owner of 4 crushed doves.
Fuck you BuzzRoxxWorthy and your god damn hyperbolic headline.
That being said … my brain is spattered all over my computer screen.
mind-bottling
I was really hoping that at the end he’d turn himself into a giant dove.
what about a movie where a group of magicians commit an unthinkably elaborate bank robbery?
Why did they interrupt that montage of reaction shots with all that annoying sleight-of-hand?
More reaction shots!
w-wot?
Did you see Darcy Oake’s Magic trick when he guessed Tom Cruise?!
Check this out: [www.youtube.com]