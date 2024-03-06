You can take the man out of the Bazinga but you cannot take the Bazinga out of the man, or his younger counterpart. Variety has confirmed that Jim Parsons will return to reprise his role of Sheldon Cooper in the series finale of Young Sheldon. The show is a spinoff of the nerdy sitcom Big Bang Theory which also starred Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki and ended in 2019.

Young Sheldon is in its seventh and final season and follows a younger Sheldon (hence the name) as he grows up in the mid-90s. Parsons has served as producer since the beginning and narrates the show, though this will be his first time appearing in person. Plot details remain under wraps, and the episode is set to air on May 16th.

Parsons isn’t the only familiar face to appear in the series finale. Fresh off her Jeopardy hosting stint, Mayim Bialik will also return as Amy Farrah Fowler, Sheldon’s future wife.

Bialik had previously been hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! since 2021 before she was let go in December. “As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!” she wrote on Instagram. “I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family.” Luckily her Big Bang family was prepared to welcome her back for another go!

