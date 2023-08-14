The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 seasons. It was one of the 15 biggest shows on television for 10 of them. The CBS sitcom benefitted from nerd culture taking over Hollywood (Iron Man came out during season one), but the real secret to the show’s ratings-dominating success is Kaley Cuoco.

In a new interview with Emmy Magazine (via Screenrant), former CBS executive Nina Tassler discussed how Cuoco saved The Big Bang Theory. “There was so much about the pilot that did work. But there were parts of the script that didn’t work, and we had to recast an actress. [Creator Chuck Lorre] is such an extraordinary talent. He had a great concept and wonderful chemistry between the two leads, so I asked him if he would try again,” she said. Lorre agreed with Tassler. “You’re right, I know I can do better. Thank you for this opportunity, and we’ll figure it out,” he said.

The role of Penny was re-cast with an actress from 8 Simple Rules. “Kaley Cuoco joined the cast, and she was the secret sauce. Chuck and [co-creator] Bill Prady delivered a pilot script, and the rest is history,” Tassler said.

The catchphrase shirts and slot machine industries thank you most of all, Kaley Cuoco.

