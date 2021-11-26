Do you remember where you were when Young Sheldon premiered? I do. It was 2017 and I was in front of my laptop asking God to have mercy on us all for what we’ve done (make a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory). Four years later, not only did God not listen to my prayer, He made the “world’s most famous atheist” a Young Sheldon fan.

On Thursday, author, evolutionary biologist, and professor Richard Dawkins tweeted, “US series called Young Sheldon nicely passes dull time on exercise machine. Witty like Simpsons – not just contrast of solemn young genius vs sibs, but gentle satire on ‘normal’ US family: fat football-coach father, airhead religious mother, brash, in-your-face grandma. Fun.” Put it on the poster, folks: Young Sheldon is “fun.”

“One of our great posters was in the wilderness for years and then comes back with a banger, this is travolta in pulp fiction,” reporter Matthew Zeitlin tweeted about Dawkins’ out of nowhere praise for literally Young Sheldon, while @mxduki added, “the only way I can square this is by supposing that richard dawkins started watching simpsons in the 29th season.” That would explain a lot, although this isn’t even Dawkins’ most confounding tweet. That would be the, ahem, “I need a fat bitch” one. Never forget.

Here are more reactions to Dawkins’ tweet:

Instantly a GOAT tweet. Hall of famer https://t.co/CDK6hmWxQe — james hennessy (@jrhennessy) November 26, 2021

this and the honey tweet……. all you shitposters spend hours on here each day honing your little craft then Big Dawk comes along and blows you out of the water whenever he feels like it https://t.co/YyPvJeSeLK — aaron christopher ramsdale stan account (@joelgolby) November 26, 2021

Sometimes you read things that really make you think and challenge your worldview. This is like the perfect opposite of that. https://t.co/LCyNbuTLQT — Rick Gigger 💉💉 (@rgigger) November 26, 2021

going to find god just to send you to hell for this tweet https://t.co/1aBADWlVqW — Alice Vaughn (@RationalBlonde) November 26, 2021

If Dawkins believed in God he wouldn’t say shit like this https://t.co/erenLFye0L — Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) November 26, 2021

One stray Dawkins tweet is funnier than the last two hundred Greenwald microcontroversies glued together. We need more of this on our feeds https://t.co/q59yOMbp0H — Jingleghost (@JeremyMonjo) November 26, 2021