young sheldon
cbs
TV

Richard Dawkins Has Finally (Finally!) Weighed In On ‘Young Sheldon’ And Compared It To ‘The Simpsons’

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Do you remember where you were when Young Sheldon premiered? I do. It was 2017 and I was in front of my laptop asking God to have mercy on us all for what we’ve done (make a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory). Four years later, not only did God not listen to my prayer, He made the “world’s most famous atheist” a Young Sheldon fan.

On Thursday, author, evolutionary biologist, and professor Richard Dawkins tweeted, “US series called Young Sheldon nicely passes dull time on exercise machine. Witty like Simpsons – not just contrast of solemn young genius vs sibs, but gentle satire on ‘normal’ US family: fat football-coach father, airhead religious mother, brash, in-your-face grandma. Fun.” Put it on the poster, folks: Young Sheldon is “fun.”

“One of our great posters was in the wilderness for years and then comes back with a banger, this is travolta in pulp fiction,” reporter Matthew Zeitlin tweeted about Dawkins’ out of nowhere praise for literally Young Sheldon, while @mxduki added, “the only way I can square this is by supposing that richard dawkins started watching simpsons in the 29th season.” That would explain a lot, although this isn’t even Dawkins’ most confounding tweet. That would be the, ahem, “I need a fat bitch” one. Never forget.

Here are more reactions to Dawkins’ tweet:

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×