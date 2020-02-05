We already know that a WeWork TV show has cast a pitch-perfect leader in Succession‘s Nicholas Braun, who will also executive produce. Cousin Greg playing Adam Neuman, the ousted founder of the coworking conglomerate that saw a mega rise and a disastrous IPO, seems like perfect casting for a Icarus-like drama that’s still playing out in real time. And now we know some serious comedy chops are involved by way of Your The Worst showrunner Stephen Falk.

Variety reported on Tuesday that Stephen Falk, who served as creator and showrunner of Your The Worst for five seasons until it wrapped up in 2019, will take on creative duties for the WeWork project in development.

A limited series, rather than a full-fledged seasonal TV show, means it’s very likely the show will stick to the facts and end in the denouement of our current reality: with WeWork putting the pieces together after a failed IPO and with Neuman out as its CEO. And given that the book, written by Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell — it’s all based on isn’t even out yet things are certainly in flux here. But it’s an exciting start for sure.