The mystery, the allure, the under-rug-swept chaos that exists within him — truly Jared is one of Silicon Valley‘s most intriguing characters. Yes, in the words of Russ Hanneman, “this guy fucks,” but what happens when everything the writers have been building towards opens up like the face flaps of that acid-spitting dinosaur from the first Jurassic Park? We found out last week as Richard poked the bear with too-pointy a stick, freeing a tear-strewn melange of anger, violence, and despair that actor Zach Woods played with untethered menace.

How did that come to be and what are the underpinnings of it? Uproxx had a conversation with Woods recently about that, with the interview spilling into his overall feelings on the show’s looming end, the “quantity time” he’s going to miss while shooting the shit on set, and, well, shooting the shit in general. Though, we may have scared him away from that last thing.

How do you feel about the show ending? Is it time? Are you at peace with it? Or are you just pissed off and want to say some nasty things about HBO and (Silicon Valley co-creators) Mike Judge and Alec Berg and help get me some extra clicks on this article?

Finally, someone is giving me a platform for how I really feel about HBO and Mike Judge. They’re dirty dogs, they’re rats.

Let it out.

Yeah. That’s the end of the interview. Please, can you just post that, in whatever space you’re going to devote to this? Can you just make the font on “they’re dirty dogs” and “they’re rats” as big as that space would have been? And then that’s it.

Yeah. We’ll work it out.

Honestly, I’m really sad. I am monumentally sad that Silicon is ending. I think I feel grateful to feel so sad, you know? I mean, when you really get one of those gut-punch losses in your life, you know you’ve had something that was pretty spectacular. I’m sad and I’m happy that I had it, that I got to do it, that I got to know those people, and that I got to know those characters. It’s so improbable. It’s so improbable that you ever get to make your living as an actor. I mean… I’d be monumentally lucky if I was working on a show that I actively hated, but was able to support myself playing pretend. But to work on a show that you love with people who you love and characters you love: it’s just, it’s unrealistic.

I’ll mention the freedom that you’ve had because I talked with Mike and Alec recently, and I specifically brought up your character, and they were talking a little bit about some of the things that you’ve injected into the role. I imagine that level of freedom is uncommon and also something that kind of causes a bit of an ache to say goodbye too.