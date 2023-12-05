With his sci-fi epic Rebel Moon dropping onto Netflix later this month, Zack Snyder is already prepping fans for his next epic tale: the animated series Twilight of the Gods. While Snyder has already teased the show’s voice cast, little has been known about the Viking anime. That all changed at 2023 CCXP in Sao Paolo where Snyder revealed a ton of details about the show.

Most notably, Twilight of the Gods will lean into Snyder’s penchant for sex and violence, particularly the former. “A lot of sex,” Snyder told Collider. “Because that’s fun.”

Snyder also shared a synopsis for the animated series:

It’s basically this: there’s a king and his queen in a small Viking village, and they want to get married. An event happens to them at their wedding that causes Sigrid, who is the bride to be, who is the child of giants, to go on a crazy mission of revenge. She enlists a cast of characters – a seer, a dwarf – and they come together to form a band that has this one mission to find a god and fight him. It’s a mission, it’s a revenge story. Sigrid is this beautiful, very Scandinavian kind of cold but passionate character that I’ve really enjoyed working through and with because she’s just so cool.

The one thing Snyder didn’t share is a release date because he didn’t have one yet. The filmmaker and his wife/producing Deborah Snyder were both unsure of when Twilight of the Gods will start streaming on Netflix. Deborah believes the show will be completed over the summer, so there’s a possibility it could arrive in late 2024. However, a 2025 release is also a possibility.

