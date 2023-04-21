Zoe Lister-Jones is charting a multidimensional career. In one world, she’s recognizable as a sitcom fixture from her time on Whitney, numerous appearances on New Girl as Fawn Moscato, and as a part of the ensemble on the clever but prematurely ended Life In Pieces. More recently, you may have seen her on the big screen in either Ari Aster’s Beau Is Afraid or Zach Braff’s A Good Person. But it’s Lister-Jones’ latest project, Slip, that bridges her work as an actress and her long track record as a storyteller who has previously written and directed indie standouts This Is How It Ends (which she co-wrote and co-directed with her ex-husband, Daryl Wein) and Band-Aid as well as the reboot of The Craft (The Craft: Legacy).

Debuting today on the Roku channel, Slip is a show that tells a story in 7-parts of a woman uncomfortably comfortable in her life as a married art curator until, one night, everything changes after a steamy tryst so powerful it splits the timeline, throwing Lister-Jones’ character into an entirely different version of her life. To say this show should appeal to fans of multi-dimensional dramedies with their own hearty focus on angst, big questions, and the pursuit of happiness is natural, but it also fails to give Slip its flowers for its focus on sexuality as a key part of the equation when it comes to marriage, love, and fulfillment. Here, Uproxx talks with the actress/writer/director on that point, why the show scared the shit out of her, and whether always wondering about what’s on the other side of the fence is a good thing.

What’s the genesis of this show?

I think all of my writing starts with some sort of central existential question that I’m personally contending with. And about a year before quarantine, that was this sort of larger question around the insatiable nature of human suffering (Laughs). Of like what we do with our desire for more no matter what stage or station in life we’re in, and the what-ifs that tend to plague us. I think all of those questions came into such hyper-focus in quarantine when we were really forced to look at where we were and where we wanted to be. And I think I also really wanted to explore sex and sexuality, especially through a woman’s perspective, and have that be a central propulsive force throughout the show. And so it was really the intersection of those two things that birthed Slip and this multiversal sex romp. (Laughs)

(Laughs) Obviously, the character is married but she’s wondering what’s on the other side of the fence, essentially. Not to get too personal, but is that something in your own life that you’ve wrestled with? I mean, I’ve been married for a long time and everybody has those thoughts. It’s a natural part of being in a long-term relationship.

I think I’ve always been really interested in delving into the nuances and complexities of relationships. I think they’re sort of impenetrable when it comes to trying to figure them out and how to do them well. And I think the questions are always similar, but I try to find a different way in every time.

You know, I was in a relationship for a very long time and in quarantine separated from my ex-husband. And so when I was writing this, I’m sure that I was wrestling with those questions myself. And I think though, regardless of whether you’re in a relationship or not, those questions are so loud, you know? (Those questions) about what path to take to achieve a sense of satisfaction or groundedness or happiness. And my friends who are single covet the lives of people in relationships and my friends who are in relationships are envious of those who are single. And I think that the grass always being greener is just such a universal trait that I wanted to see what it would look like if those fantasies were played out to their often disastrous conclusions.

Larger philosophical question. Do you feel like that want to constantly examine and think about what’s on the other side of the fence, does that come from a place of fear over not exploring or just curiosity?

I mean, I would say it’s fear. I would say FOMO is very real and alive in us all. And I think especially coming out of quarantine, we were all forced to really face those questions in a more acute way about the paths not taken and what those paths would bring to us if we were courageous enough to explore them or if we had been in the past. So yeah, I guess it’s both curiosity and fear. (Laughs)