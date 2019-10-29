The Best Zombie Movies Streaming Right Now

If there’s one thing horror fans love, it’s the undead.

Flesh-eaters. Biters. Walkers. Lamebrains. Whatever you call em, zombies are often terrifying, sometimes comical, and always a good storytelling device. Watching people try to survive hordes of these rotting, reanimated corpses on the big screen gives us thrills. It also reminds us of the value of humanity, quizzes us on our own survival skills, and (hopefully) prepares us for the impending apocalypse.

These are the best zombie flicks streaming right now.

Train To Busan (2016)

Run Time: 118 min | IMDb: 7.5/10

This South Korean zombie thriller is one hell of a ride, literally. The story focuses on an overworked dad named Seok-woo is riding the rails with his neglected daughter, Su-an when a Z-word outbreak strikes, putting the passengers in grave danger. As Seok-woo and Su-an try to make their way to the front of the train for safety, they confront legions of turned riders, sequences that feel claustrophobic and terrifying thanks to contorting bodies and shaky camera angles. Think Snowpiercer, but you know, with zombies.

Cargo (2017)

Run Time: 105 min | IMDb: 6.3/10

Martin Freeman stars in this Aussie zombie drama about a father searching for a safe place for his family amidst a zombie outbreak. Freeman plays Andy, a fairly easy-going guy who’s forced to make some tough calls when he gets stranded in the Outback with his newborn daughter during the apocalypse. He fights off a few of the walking dead, but the real danger comes from the living – what’s left of humanity after the contagion has spread. Freeman rarely plays the rugged hero type, but he does so convincingly here, and while there aren’t hordes of biters wandering the desert, the isolationist aspect of things makes this horror story feels eerily plausible.

Little Monsters (2019)

Run Time: 93 min | IMDb: 6.3/10

Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o stars in this darkly comedic zombie flick, playing a plucky schoolteacher charged with keeping her class safe amidst a surprise zombie outbreak. Josh Gad joins her as Teddy, an obnoxious television personality who hosts the class on the field trip gone wrong and — with the help of a washed-up musician — the three try to fight off the undead and not kill each other in the process. Nyong’o full of bite and wit as she launches into these biters with nothing but a shovel, and it’s a total gorefest, which should make the strong-of-stomach particularly happy.

