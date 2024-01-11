First, it was Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Now it’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes whose sex life we know way too much about.

The former Good Morning America anchors, who were fired from the show after the news of their extramarital relationship went public, took a compatibility test administrated by OkCupid brand marketing director Michael Kaye on a recent episode of their Amy and TJ podcast.

“You both enjoy sex more than foreplay,” Kaye told the couple. “You’re both super into post-workout sex, and shower sex, and prefer cuffs over ropes.” He added, “So there’s a lot in the bedroom, out of the bedroom, that you aligned on.”

And while both she and T.J. laughed about the personal details revealed that would soon be broadcast to their listeners, Amy quipped, “You now know us better than my parents do.” But on whether any of these results surprised them, the couple both answered with a resounding, “No.” As T.J. explained, “We know each other really, really well.”

And now we know about them really, really well. Maybe a little too really, really well, or at least as well as their exes know each other.

You can listen to the podcast below.

(Via E! Online)