Last year the placid exterior of Good Morning America was shattered by a shockingly trashy story: Two of its anchors were engaged in an interoffice romance. After separating from their spouses that August, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who lorded over the early afternoon news show GMA3, began openly dating (after making cryptic social media posts). ABC brass did not like that and quickly yanked them off the air, eventually letting them go entirely. Robach and Holmes are still together, but what of their poor exes? Well, seems like they got a happy ending, too.

Per Page Six, multiple sources say that Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue, former spouses of Holmes and Robach, respectively, have found love. The two reportedly bonded after being very publicly dumped by their famous partners, which, it should be noted, is the plot of Wong Kar-wai’s beloved film In the Mood for Love. Now they’ve been an item for the last six months.

“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values,” one source told Page Six. “It’s bigger than the affair now.”

“They’re not heartbroken and sad,” another source said. “Everyone has moved on.”

So that’s nice! In the meantime, their exes, which is to say Robach and Holmes, have moved on as well, with a new podcast on iHeartRadio, called Amy & T.J. In the first episode they discussed the scandal that cost them their spouses and their swanky ABC jobs, where they made an interesting distinction over their canning.

“[We] lost the jobs we love because we love each other,” Holmes said. “To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case.”

Insiders, though, claim it was the affair, not that they were in love, that got them booted from their on-air gigs.

Anyway, Mazel Tov to all four of them, looks like.

(Via Page Six)