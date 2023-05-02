Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is pushing a new bill that will severely restrict members of Congress from owning and/or trading stocks while in office. AOC’s stance on this issue isn’t surprising given her socialist-leanings and anti-establishment positions that want Congress to work for the American people and not its wealthy members. What is surprising is the bill’s co-sponsor: controversial Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz.

After his headline-grabbing antics during the contentious Speaker of the House vote, Gaetz has engaged in a rare reach across the aisle to join forces with AOC and pass H.R. 3003, which would not only put severe limitations on members of Congress, but also on their spouses and dependents.

Via The New York Post:

“When Members have access to classified information, we should not be trading in the stock market on it,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “It’s really that simple.” “Members of Congress are spending their time trading futures instead of securing the future of our fellow Americans,” Gaetz said. “We cannot allow the Swamp to prioritize investing in stocks over investing in our country.”

Moderate Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and progressive Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) are also co-sponsoring the bill, and Fitzpatrick made it a point to highlight the unusual collaboration.

“The fact that Members of the Progressive Caucus, the Freedom Caucus, and the Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, reflecting the entirety of the political spectrum, can find common ground on key issues like this should send a powerful message to America,” Fitzpatrick said.

(Via New York Post)