Bad Lip Reading has been laying low lately, other than trolling the most recent NFL season and occasionally interpreting Sarah Sanders, but if there was ever a time for the tradition to return, it’s the State of the Union address. This year, of course, the viral highlight involved House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s pity clap towards President Trump. The condescension dripped from her every finger, given that Trump had stressed that he hoped to “reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution, and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation [and] compromise,” but what was he really talking about?

According to Bad Lip Reading, he was calling for a “pizza party.” When Pelosi claps, her target responds, “You’re a seal! I knew it.”

Other highlights from this installment include Melania Trump finally standing up to assert herself. “It is time for me!” she exclaims. “Milk.” And of course, Bernie Sanders wants to “roast all of the fingers” off Trump’s comparatively tiny hands. Don’t worry about Trump, though. He declares that he’s “pretty sexy” before spouting a load of gibberish, which may or may not make more sense than the everyday, run-of-the-mill presidential address. Maybe he’ll get that pizza party, in the end? That sounds much tastier than “hamberders.”