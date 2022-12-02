For many people, the 2022 midterms were a potent reminder of just how much they miss having Barack Obama minding the shop. The super-cool former president has been stumping for Democrats across the country in that uniquely Obama way.

On Thursday, Barack was in Georgia — the state where the 2022 midterms never seem to end — to encourage voters to throw their support Raphael Warnock’s way and remind the world that he’s a master of mockery and acerbic jibes. His target: Wannabe senator, possible Texas resident, and confirmed dog owner Herschel Walker.

Before playing a portion of Obama’s epic takedown on Thursday night’s broadcast, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes warned viewers that “Man, it was NOT pretty for Herschel Walker.” He wasn’t kidding.

As you can see for yourself in the video above, it was only through bouts of understandable laughter that Obama could even share his thoughts on Walker’s recent “debate” about whether it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf — which is an issue that, according to Obama, really is “of great importance to the people of Georgia.”

As the former POTUS explained: “This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself. When I was 7. Then I grew up!”

For those who were curious about where Walker eventually landed in this critical decision, it was on Team Werewolf. “Which is great,” Obama said. “As far as I’m concerned, he can be anything he wants to be — except for a United States senator!”

(Via MSNBC)