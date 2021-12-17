Bernie “Senator Wingman” Sanders, who somehow helped Machine Gun Kelly score points with Megan Fox and lit up the 2016 campaign trail with the crowd’s “Feel The Bern” vibes, has had about enough of two Democrats acting like Democrats In Name only. That’s especially the case when it comes to the Build Back Better legislation that’s been slowly moving through Congress, back and forth, with no consensus in when this thing will happen.

Or if it will happen at all. There are 50 Republicans voting down party lines and 48 Democrats doing the same while Sinema and Manchin are essentially voting Republican. When it comes to the Build Back Better Act’s child tax credit extension, Manchin shut that down, which torpedoed the legislation at least until 2022. Via Mediaite, here’s what a fired-up Sanders said to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes:

“You have 48 people in the Democratic caucus who are prepared, and a president of the United States prepared to think big. And you have two Democrats who, in my view, are kind of acting like Republicans. And to me, I respect other people’s points of view, but I do not respect the arrogance of any member of the senate who says, ‘You know what? I’m going to torpedo this entire bill, supported overwhelmingly by the American people.’ “You’ve got two people saying, “You know what? Hey, if you don’t do it my way – I don’t care what the president wants, I don’t care what 48 of my colleagues want – it’s my way or the highway.’ And that, I regard as arrogance. You can disagree. Look, I have disagreements, as you well know. You fight for your ideas but you don’t say, ‘My way or the highway.’ And that I feel very strongly about.”

Senator Bernie Sanders torches Manchin and Sinema for their “arrogance” and “acting like Republicans”. pic.twitter.com/6AZFIRlfvC — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 17, 2021

It’s a real mess! Sinema and her Denim Vest have insisted that she’s not going Republican (although she sure thinks Mitch McConnell is hilarious) and Manchin has insisted the same, but they sure won’t budge on the Build Back Better legislation. Now, it won’t see the light of day this year. And who knows what will happen in 2022.

(Via Mediaite)