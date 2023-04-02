Donald Trump is set to be arraigned in Manhattan on Tuesday after becoming the first U.S. president to ever be indicted on criminal charges. It’s unclear how it will go down. Some of his cronies, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, are already planning on protesting. Trump himself has predicted violence. But some are trying to find the humor in this historic situation, including noted funny man William Barr.

Bill Barr on Fox News Sunday says Trump taking the stand in New York would be a "particularly bad idea because he lacks all self control" pic.twitter.com/koLUCiw33K — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2023

The former attorney general, who broke with Trump over his baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, went on Fox News Sunday to discuss the indictment. He imagined the forthcoming trial, which could find Trump himself taking the stand to defend himself. Barr didn’t think that was so hot a plan.

“Generally, I think it’s a bad idea to go on the stand,” Barr explained. He then started fighting back a chuckle as he imagined what such a thing could be like. “I think it’s particularly [a] bad idea for Trump because he lacks all self-control, and it’d be very difficult to prepare him and keep him testifying in a prudent fashion.” At this point, he gave up and just let it rip.

Barr spent nearly two years working with Trump in the Justice Department, and like many old guard types who worked with him, he came — eventually — to see through him. He knows the guy way too well, so it’s probably even funnier to him to imagine what a noted fabulist with epic self-control issues would do in a place where he has to tell the truth or make his already febrile situation even worse. Not that anyone should envy him.

(Via The Daily Beast)