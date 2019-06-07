Getty Image

In case you somehow haven’t heard the earth-shattering news, Bradley Cooper, 44, has split with 33-year-old Russian model Irina Shayk after four years of dating. The two share a daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, who was born in March of 2017. Normally, the breakup between an A-list actor and his model girlfriend wouldn’t be the most significant thing in the world, however, Cooper’s breakup with Shayk comes just months after his steamy Oscars performance with Lady Gaga that probably got at least a few people in the audience pregnant just watching it.

While performing “Shallow” from their film, A Star is Born, the duo’s chemistry was undeniable — so much so that it led to speculation that their relationship was more than a purely professional one. (For her part, Lady Gaga denied the rumors, chalking the whole thing up as “acting!”)

Gaga also split with her fiancee Christian Carino back in February, and coincidentally just opened up about the breakup during a performance of her “Enigma” residency in Las Vegas, before her rendition of “Someone to Watch Over Me” on Sunday. “Last time I sang this song I had a ring on my finger, so it will be different this time,” she told the crowd.