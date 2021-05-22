Brian Williams certainly doesn’t mind taking aim at Ted Cruz and other Republicans on his MSNBC show, and on Friday the 11th Hour host was more than happy to call out “Kremlin Cruz” for his cosigning Russian propaganda in a bizarre attack against the US military.

Cruz’s screed about “wokeness” comparing Russian military propaganda to a US military ad drew lots of reaction from both sides of the political spectrum and Cruz continued to defend his comments into the weekend. But Williams ripped Cruz for sharing Russian propaganda enthusiastically and called him out on his own emasculation on Friday night.

“By all accounts, Ted Cruz did not like the nickname ‘Cancun Cruz,’ though he tried joking about it, acting like it didn’t matter,” Williams said. “He really won’t like being called ‘Kremlin Cruz’ after his latest and remarkably stupid lapse in judgement.”

Williams detailed the tweet Cruz sent out and shared the videos he was talking about, then pointed out that the Texas politician is all-too gleefully sharing Russian propaganda.

“The Russians already reach deep into our society. Our disinformation is already all over our media and it quietly tears us apart,” Williams said. “Imagine how happy it makes them to have yet another advocate among Republican members of the Senate.”

Finally, Williams pointed out a rebuke many had for Cruz and his take on masculinity, especially in the wake of his kowtowing to Trump in recent years.

“A number of people pointed out that real emasculation is Donald Trump saying your wife is ugly,” Williams said. “Donald Trump saying your dad was involved in the JFK assassination and then publicly genuflecting to Trump and devoting your political career to seeking his approval.”

Cruz had his own response to Williams on Saturday on Twitter as “Kremlin Cruz” trended, and he also defended his comments on TV over the weekend as well.