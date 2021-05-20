Ted Cruz apparently did not learn from Tucker Carlson’s experience in angering military leaders by ridiculing female service members (and being told to f*ck off by Tammy Duckworth). This week, Tucker also declared that the U.S. military couldn’t possibly defend against UFOs because they’re too focused on equality, and Ted’s jumping on that military-bashing bandwagon while criticizing the same U.S. military recruitment ad (as Tucker) and branching out on his own self-owning skills.

“Holy crap,” Cruz wrote while retweeting a Russian military “ad” that sets up Putin’s guys against the ad pushed out under President Biden as commander-in-chief. “Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea….”

Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea…. https://t.co/8aVFMW98NM — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 20, 2021

Oh boy. It’s not a good look for a U.S. senator to tweet out Russian propaganda at all, let alone while bashing those that serve and project U.S. citizens. The Lincoln Project was quick to tweet out their own “holy crap” to that effect.

Holy crap. A United States senator is spreading Russian propaganda bashing the US armed forces. https://t.co/bz1nbnT2TS — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 20, 2021

As one might imagine, people are piling onto Cruz for numerous things, including kissing Donald Trump’s butt while making campaign calls for him (after Trump insulted Heidi Cruz’s looks during the primary season). There’s also some pushback from military members, and this little gem: “Why are you tweeting out Russian propaganda videos, Comrade Senator Fidel Emasculated Cancun?” It’s a fair question.

Tell us more about being emasculated pic.twitter.com/O2ZYqjwfnA — tony pierce (@busblog) May 20, 2021

Why are you sharing Russian propaganda videos and slamming the US military–in which you have never served–just days before Memorial Day? Also, the US military is 20% female. Is that what you meant by "emasculated"? — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) May 20, 2021

Dude halfway up the ass of the guy who called his wife ugly has some thoughts about emasculation. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 20, 2021

Do you have any other Russian propaganda videos you'd like to promote, senator? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 20, 2021

Ted, I’m a retired Infantry Soldier who still works with our nations warriors. They are the best trained, smartest and hardest working folks I’ve ever seen. How dare you tweet such garbage. Y’all rode our butts for endless wars and now spit on our brave men and women. Tired of it — Tim (@therealtp6) May 20, 2021

A man that feels emasculated by women serving our country, is a man who’s masculinity is very very fragile. — Andrea Junker ® (@Strandjunker) May 20, 2021

Sorry who is in bed with Russia again? — Partyglouberman (@partyglouberman) May 20, 2021

Man who hasn’t served a day in his life says what? You should be ashamed. Feel free to head to Russia since you’re a fanboy. No one here will miss you and I’m sure Vlad would make room. — LauraB’sProVoting #TeamDemocracy 🇺🇸⚾️🌭🥧 (@lulujb520) May 20, 2021

why are you tweeting out Russian propaganda videos, Comrade Senator Fidel Emasculated Cancun? — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 20, 2021

This screencap never gets old, does it?