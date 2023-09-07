Chris Christie painted a picture of a sleepless Donald Trump listening to his own stomach churn as he frets over the increasing number of people flipping on him in his increasing number of indictments. The New Jersey governor has been relentlessly hammering Trump for months, and that was still the case during Christie’s interview with CNN’s Dana Bash today.

While discussing the latest development in the indictment over Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Florida, Christie opined that Trump should expect more people to flip like IT employee Yuscil Taveras. As a prosecutor, Christie doesn’t feel that Taveras’ brokering a deal with prosecutors will specifically “make or break” the government’s case, he did say it will terrify Trump.

Via Mediaite:

Well, two things will happen. One, this man will be vilified, attacked and savaged by Donald Trump publicly. And then secondly, Donald Trump will lay in his bed at night, staring up at the ceiling, trying to remember every conversation he ever had with this guy while he’s sick to his stomach. And this is going to repeat itself, Dana, over and over and over again over the course of the next number of months.

Christie is confident that Trump will see more people flip in the Georgia indictment, but the classified documents indictment could still see some action.

“It’s going to repeat itself in Georgia when some of those co-defendants invariably are going to take a plea and a cooperation deal and will cooperate against Donald Trump,” Christie told Bash. “And it may happen again in this matter, in the federal matters that are pending with folks who are either indicted or unindicted coconspirators.”

(Via Mediaite)