Chris Evans celebrated his 40th birthday on Sunday, and to commemorate the event, his Marvel co-star, Chris Hemsworth, decided to have a little fun by trolling the Captain America actor’s unofficial title of “Best Chris.” In an Instagram post shared by Hemsworth, he wished Evans a happy birthday — by sharing a photo of himself with Chris Pratt.

“Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you’ll always be number 1 in my book,” Hemsworth wrote in the caption.

Back in November, it was reported that Pratt would film a Star-Lord cameo for Thor: Love and Thunder, but with all things Marvel, the studio neither confirmed or denied Pratt’s cameo. Can we consider this photo as proof? That is absolutely Pratt in costume as Star-Lord with Hemsworth, who looks like he’s sporting his Love and Thunder look. Although, the Thor star did Pratt a solid by not fully showing off his guns, which have been ridiculously jacked lately.

If this is a current photo, Pratt was a good sport for indulging in a “Best Chris” joke. Back in the Fall of 2020, the Guardians of the Galaxy star was dubbed the “Worst Chris” on social media, which prompted his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and his fellow Avengers to rush to his defense. However, Pratt was already joking about the whole thing barely two months later when he made a crack about both Hemsworth and Evans being the “better Chris” after Pratt made it to the finals in a fantasy football league for charity. And in Pratt’s defense, completely ignoring Twitter is never a bad idea.

(Via Chris Hemsworth on Instagram)