Clark Kent January 6 Hearing
Getty Image
Viral

There’s A Clark Kent Lookalike At The January 6 Hearing And People Are Geeking Out

by: Twitter

While the latest January 6 hearing brought more damning revelations about Donald Trump and his allies, Twitter users couldn’t help but be distracted by an interesting (and hansome) addition to the proceedings: A guy who looks like Clark Kent. The mystery man was seated between former Deputy National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger and former Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews as they testified during the hearing.

While the Superman doppelgänger has yet to be identified, it’s only a matter of time. As of Friday morning, “Clark Kent” was still trending on Twitter as people fired off thirst tweet after thirst tweet about the hunky look-alike. There were also plenty of jokes about phone booths and the Man of Steel taking off his glasses to save democracy.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Granted, the January 6 hearings are a serious matter of grave national importance, it’s worth noting that this is fine Superman-related publicity for Warner Bros. Discovery. Earlier in the week, Henry Cavill was trending following a Deadline report that he could be making an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con to announce his return as Superman. The news of Cavill potentially getting back in the tights was enough with Twitter to go wild with hopes that he’ll get another (better) crack at the iconic character.

Now, with Clark Kent trending, that’s just more proof that there’s a lot of love out there for the Man of Steel. Maybe a little too much because, again, these people were getting super horny about a random guy in glasses watching an insurrection hearing. But hey, that’s Twitter.

×