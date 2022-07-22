While the latest January 6 hearing brought more damning revelations about Donald Trump and his allies, Twitter users couldn’t help but be distracted by an interesting (and hansome) addition to the proceedings: A guy who looks like Clark Kent. The mystery man was seated between former Deputy National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger and former Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews as they testified during the hearing.

While the Superman doppelgänger has yet to be identified, it’s only a matter of time. As of Friday morning, “Clark Kent” was still trending on Twitter as people fired off thirst tweet after thirst tweet about the hunky look-alike. There were also plenty of jokes about phone booths and the Man of Steel taking off his glasses to save democracy.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Whoever invited Clark Kent to the January 6th hearing, thank you. pic.twitter.com/scdm2kR2cn — Amya (@RogueAmya) July 22, 2022

Please tell me the handsome Clark Kent guy isn't a Republican. I need some good news after watching this craziness. pic.twitter.com/QPLHYTBZJs — K'Cee 🌹 (@keeping_up_kcee) July 22, 2022

Ok yes Trump is guilty….BUT WHO IS THIS…Ok Clark Kent!! #January6thHearing pic.twitter.com/5leIQkSzyD — Trap Selena (@Shorty2Die4) July 22, 2022

Someone get this man a phone booth so that he can save democracy.#January6thHearing pic.twitter.com/Yb7ZGtx4jh — 🧈MeltLikeButta🧈 (@JWButta) July 22, 2022

Being gay and on Twitter means that you have zero idea if American democracy will survive but you do know that there was a very attractive guy with Clark Kent glasses at the latest January 6th hearing — Grant Ginder (@GrantGinder) July 22, 2022

Pottinger: I was disturbed by what the President tweeted and was worried our foreign enemies may take advantage of our vulnerabilities. Twitter: Ummm sure but…who is that absolute Clark Kent of a snack behind you. 😍🥵 #Jan6thCommitteeHearings pic.twitter.com/VECvaYRqoo — Maegan (@maeganrae) July 22, 2022

Best part about today’s January 6th hearing was everyone pointing out how hot Clark Kent is. Unfortunately y’all he is a married to Pulitzer Prize winner Lois Lane. I know, I was sad too 🥲 pic.twitter.com/2HIH1ODcGX — Premier Harper of the Sovereign Harper Nation💖💙 (@HarperStephens_) July 22, 2022

I’m so glad I wasn’t the only one totally distracted by Clark Kent. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CcpHaVBaFJ — Fearless Girl (@historygirl1020) July 22, 2022

#January6thHearing

This is so infuriating you got Clark Kent about to go full Superman. pic.twitter.com/5JDv4RRnfO — KristinDeLuciaMorgan (@kmorgan76) July 22, 2022

THIS is the man y’all calling Clark Kent and going crazy over???? He is just a white man with an astigmatism!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Fqv3yx9aTp — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) July 22, 2022

Granted, the January 6 hearings are a serious matter of grave national importance, it’s worth noting that this is fine Superman-related publicity for Warner Bros. Discovery. Earlier in the week, Henry Cavill was trending following a Deadline report that he could be making an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con to announce his return as Superman. The news of Cavill potentially getting back in the tights was enough with Twitter to go wild with hopes that he’ll get another (better) crack at the iconic character.

Now, with Clark Kent trending, that’s just more proof that there’s a lot of love out there for the Man of Steel. Maybe a little too much because, again, these people were getting super horny about a random guy in glasses watching an insurrection hearing. But hey, that’s Twitter.