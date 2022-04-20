Debbie Lesko
Rep. Debbie Lesko Gave Lauren Boebert A Run For Her Mockery With A Claim About Migrants That’s Being Dragged Hard

Lauren Boebert’s the usual suspect when it comes bashing U.S. policy at the Mexico border, and Ted Cruz has been known to film himself lurking in the bushes in an effort to make something happen. Well, both of them have been distracted with Boebert tweeting about masks and Ted fretting about Mickey and Pluto getting it on, so House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) stepped in and fill the void.

Did she ever. Lesko apparently decided not to read a Wall Street Journal article citing one million border arrests within the past six months. Instead, she inflated the number to one billion while tweeting, “Border Patrol agents have apprehended more than 1,000,000,000 migrants at our southern border in just 6 months.” She added, “President Biden’s open border policies are fueling this crisis! #BidenBorderCrisis.”

The tweet’s still up, although people have screencapped it in case Debbie decides to delete it. Is the not paying attention to Twitter, or does she believe that it’s really “one billion”? There’s no telling. Regardless, people are pouncing on her for the careless-or-reckless number inflation along with her strange use of the word “apprehended.” She also seems to believe that the entire population of China has entered the U.S. over the past half year. Is this really what happens when the math books get banned for being too “woke”? Yup, there’s lots of feedback here, including from Rep. Eric Stalwell.

