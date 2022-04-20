Lauren Boebert’s the usual suspect when it comes bashing U.S. policy at the Mexico border, and Ted Cruz has been known to film himself lurking in the bushes in an effort to make something happen. Well, both of them have been distracted with Boebert tweeting about masks and Ted fretting about Mickey and Pluto getting it on, so House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) stepped in and fill the void.

Did she ever. Lesko apparently decided not to read a Wall Street Journal article citing one million border arrests within the past six months. Instead, she inflated the number to one billion while tweeting, “Border Patrol agents have apprehended more than 1,000,000,000 migrants at our southern border in just 6 months.” She added, “President Biden’s open border policies are fueling this crisis! #BidenBorderCrisis.”

Border Patrol agents have apprehended more than 1,000,000,000 migrants at our southern border in just 6 months.



President Biden’s open border policies are fueling this crisis! #BidenBorderCrisishttps://t.co/g10hTkaPmx — Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) April 19, 2022

The tweet’s still up, although people have screencapped it in case Debbie decides to delete it. Is the not paying attention to Twitter, or does she believe that it’s really “one billion”? There’s no telling. Regardless, people are pouncing on her for the careless-or-reckless number inflation along with her strange use of the word “apprehended.” She also seems to believe that the entire population of China has entered the U.S. over the past half year. Is this really what happens when the math books get banned for being too “woke”? Yup, there’s lots of feedback here, including from Rep. Eric Stalwell.

Holy shit! 1/8th of the planet’s population went to the Southern Border this year? And we apprehended all of them? Debbie, do you want to delete this tweet or you good? https://t.co/UZ2lnlcxNT — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 20, 2022

Where did Arizona fit 1 billion apprehended migrants coming across our southern border? 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/Ii2o99MYud — SonarMan🎧⚓️🇵🇭🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Sonar706) April 20, 2022

👀 The entire population of China has been apprehended at the Arizona border https://t.co/rXUggVjXO5 — scottronaut (@scottronaut) April 20, 2022

Not sure which you understand less…

– How numbers work

– The definition of words like "apprehended" — From the Desk of Bizzle (@BizzleMcDizzle) April 20, 2022

Apparently, one-tenth of the world's population has been apprehended at the US southern border. But let's ban math books. pic.twitter.com/LQo5TeELfo — Randall White (@randallwhite) April 20, 2022

I don't think you know what the word apprehended means. (We'll move onto the math problems next semester.) https://t.co/BJzZP5bdKr — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) April 20, 2022

One *billion* you say? Using a Florida math book, I see… — MBBrownSF 🇺🇦 (@MBBrownSF3) April 20, 2022

Two possibilities: (1) ONE BILLION MIGRANTS have tried to cross our border in just 6 months, or 230,000 PER HOUR, which is more than the population of Des Moines, Iowa every 60 minutes, – or – (2) Debbie doesn't know how many zeroes are in a million. — Слава Україні! Jedi 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈♿💛 (@JediCounselor) April 20, 2022

You honestly believe that nearly 13 percent of the world’s entire population attempted to cross the border between Mexico and the United States in a six-month period? — David Lytle (@davitydave) April 20, 2022