If you think you’re having a bad day, it couldn’t have been worse than Diddy’s.

Earlier today (March 25), the former Revolt chairman’s Miami and Los Angeles homes were reportedly raided by Homeland Security. According to Fox’s Los Angeles affiliate, government officials swarmed the properties reportedly in connection to the mogul’s ongoing sex trafficking allegations. In the outlet’s report and on-the-ground footage, it was revealed that several people were obtained onsite.

However, it is unclear if Diddy himself was one of those people. So, the public’s interest in his whereabouts skyrocketed. Thus TMZ dug into it further and its claims to have tracked down his private jet. According to TMZ, Diddy’s plane is supposedly grounded in the Caribbean country of Antigua.

The platform lists Diddy’s recent flight activity as such: Diddy’s LoveAir LLC jet took off from Sacramento Executive Airport on Sunday (March 24) evening. The same night around 6:30 p.m. it landed at Palm Springs Int’l Airport. It allegedly made another short trip to Van Nuys Airport the same night. By 9 a.m. PT today, the jet had departed for Antigua where it reportedly still stands.

TMZ followed up their initial exclusive report with a video claiming Diddy was spotted at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport around 3 p.m. PT. No further updates have been shared to the public.