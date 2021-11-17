The Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer was all about the Spidey villains from movies past. Yet given that this is the mulitiverse, people cannot help but speculate that there’s possibly a secret Spidey (or two) other than Tom Holland’s Peter Parker incarnation. About those villains, though? There’s slightly “off” versions of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Thomas Haden Church as Sandman. Last but certainly not least, we’ve go Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, who appeared to be taken aback at the sight of the Holland-Spidey in the trailer.

And that brings us to some ridiculousness that must be acknowledged. First, here’s some new emoji-matched hashtags that materialized ahead of the trailer.

“DocCok” is certainly one of them, and what has the Internet done with this? You guessed it (see below). The MCU only recently had its first sex scene in Eternals (which pulled the act off tastefully), but this hashtag definitely isn’t headed toward canon. Still, it’s funny in the silliest way, and it’s hard to say “no” to silly these days.

#doCOCK This hashtag goes hard feel free to do the same — Snowyÿ_ (@SnowyyPiranha) November 17, 2021

*me seeing #doCOCK is trending for all the wrong reasons* pic.twitter.com/5Q7fY3F2Jl — im a mom making a difference (@PeazUncensored) November 17, 2021

#doCOCK is my new favourite hashtag — Draven Horrod (@DHORROD06) November 17, 2021

As for when we’ll hear more about possible non-villain blasts from the past, one can be certain that Sony and Marvel Studios won’t reveal anything before they’re ready. The trailer did not show Andrew Garfield and/or Tobey Maguire, even though a certain “hand” shot is making some people believe otherwise. Meanwhile, Tom Holland is apparently dreaming of James Bond, but aren’t we all?

The “not fun” Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in theaters on December 17, 2021.