Hot on the heels of the epic new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home that has fans pumped for the final installment in the Homecoming trilogy, Tom Holland is the center of a career-spanning feature for GQ where he’s, once again, heavily hinting that his time as Spidey is coming to an end. Several times during the lengthy interview it’s noted that Holland is ready to move from playing the friendly neighborhood wallcrawler. GQ also reports that No Way Home completes his Spider-Man contract, which conflicts previous reporting that Holland is still signed up for one more MCU film.

While other Marvel actors have talked about life after the Avengers before, Holland, however, has a specific role: James Bond.

“He talks about being James Bond a lot,” says Holland’s long-time Spider-Man co-star Jacob Batalon to GQ. “A lot a lot.”

Not only does Holland have his eyes set on the British super-spy, but he’s not being shy about who the MCU’s new Spider-Man should be if he actually does walk away. Via GQ:

“Maybe it is time for me to move on. Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life,” he says. But also: “If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.”

Is it likely that No Way Home could be Holland’s final ride as Spider-Man? Maybe not. In the lead-up to the film, there’s been lots of talk about his Spider-Man clashing with Tom Hardy’s Venom. Although, as secretive as Marvel can be, that could all be subterfuge to mask Holland making a dramatic exit in No Way Home or wishful thinking to keep him around the MCU a little while longer.

(Via GQ)