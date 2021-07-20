Donald Trump Jr.’s post-election escapades have included amped up, slurry “Motel 6” rants and bombing at CPAC, and let’s just say that he’s extremely online these days. And not so much based in reality. However, Don Jr. wanted to tell everyone that he’s a very hands-on type of guy in terms of, like, putting hammers to wood on his own?

There’s no telling whether Don Jr. fancies himself as a lost Property Brother, but he did describe himself as a “builder.” Perhaps he thought he could make that claim because his fam has deep ties in the construction business. It’s not too clear on that front, but what’s more obvious is that the shoutiest Trump son attempted to make a terrible, no good-connection between a George Floyd mural being hit by lighting (and it’s unconfirmed whether lightning is to blame or vandalism) … and “a higher power” which he believes is attempting to confirm something unsavory about Floyd himself.

Jr.’s racially charged rhetoric continued. “When was the last time you heard of a brick building being destroyed by lightning?” Jr. tweeted. “I am a builder and I’m not sure I’ve ever heard of it.”

It’s almost like a higher power is telling us something. When was the last time you heard of a brick building being destroyed by lightning? I am a builder and I’m not sure I’ve ever heard of it. https://t.co/6l1f2t9nd0 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 14, 2021

Well from there, the question wasn’t whether lightning ever strikes brick buildings (because it does happen, as chimneys will attest) but why, exactly, Don Jr. called himself “a builder.” Social media enjoyed that claim, and it didn’t turn out well for Jr.

@DonaldJTrumpJr "YOU'RE A BUILDER" ????????????? YOU ARE NOT AN ARCHITECT

YOU ARE NOT A BUILDER / TENDER HANDS YOU BUILD NOTHING BUT LINES ON THE PUBLIC TOILET TANK COVER — Samantha Legere (@legere_samantha) July 14, 2021

You’re a builder? 😂😂😂🥴 — Mike Gara (@garami53) July 14, 2021

Ummm. When the heck did YOU ever build anything? — loveshersheys (@loveshersheys) July 14, 2021

"I am a builder" hahahaha… you aint shit. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 14, 2021

Lol, every power is higher than you Jr 😂 And builder???!! Really Jr, are you sure?? Oh, and yes i have seen plenty of brick built buildings damaged by lightening to the point of collapse. But then I am a builder (bricklayer by trade, 38 years experience). Whats yours btw? 😂 — Will Lewens (@LewensWill) July 14, 2021

You’re no more a builder than an 8 year old is by building a lego house and then calling himself a structural engineer.

You make deals to put your name on garbage. — Luke (@JDLuckenbach) July 14, 2021

Oh ok Bob The Builder. The only thing you know how to build is a stack of cocaine. Classless punk. — YS (@NYinLA2121) July 14, 2021

What have you built? — Gina Downing (@jardingirl) July 14, 2021

No “Infrastructure Week” jokes? C’mon Twitter.