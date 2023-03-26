Donald Trump has not been handling his looming indictment great. He’s lashed out, taking to his rinky-dink Twitter clone to again spout violent rhetoric and badly predict when he’ll be placed in handcuffs, which still hasn’t happened. He’s not been exactly accurate with his predictions, so take this latest one with a quarry of salt: He now thinks the case against him is no more.

“I think they’ve already dropped the case,” Trump told reporters aboard his private plane following a rally in Waco, Texas, as per Axios. “It’s a fake case. Some fake cases, they have absolutely nothing.”

Again, the last time Trump predicted something involving the Manhattan D.A. case against him, he wasn’t only wrong. He couldn’t even inspire more than a handful of supporters to protest in his name.

In the meantime, the MAGA wing of the GOP has done its part to try to and undo the case Alvin Bragg has mounted against Trump, which involves his alleged hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels over their alleged affair. Daniels, meanwhile, has profited off of the scandal, at least in the sense that Trump’s attacks on her have caused searches for her on Pornhub to skyrocket.

Trump also laid into Michael Cohen, who served time for the payment and has since emerged as a relentless Trump critic. Trump thinks he should be indicted all over again, this time “for all the lies he told.”

As for all his tweets about telling his fans to do a Jan. 6 redux and about “death & destruction” if he gets indicted, well, he claims he’s not fomenting something dangerous all over again. “No, I don’t like violence and I’m not for violence,” he said. But there was a “but”: “But a lot of people are upset.”

(Via Axios)