They say the best revenge is living well. And if that’s not possible, maybe it’s to sell off every personal memento you own from the person who wronged you in the first place. Now, we’re not saying that’s at all what Rudy Giuliani is doing, but if he were, it might be the smartest move he’s got. And that would explain how a very personal belonging of the embattled former New York City mayor ended up on the auction block. As People reports, a copy of Donald Trump’s 2000 book, The America We Deserve, autographed with a very personal message right around the time of the book’s release, would indicate that someone is looking to profit from these two dolts’ fractured relationship.

Last week, someone forked over a whopping $54,143 to purchase the keepsake, in which Donald wrote: “To Rudy — the best mayor N.Y.C. has ever had! I promise to never run against you.” At the time, Giuliani was indeed still New York City’s mayor. Whoever sold the book chose to do so anonymously.

Book that Donald Trump autographed for Rudy Giuliani, with colorful inscription; sold tonight for $54,143 at @RRAuction. pic.twitter.com/yND1uPvXCm — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 14, 2021

It’s too bad that Trump didn’t add something like, “And I promise to never stiff you out of any legal bills,” as that might be something that could actually hold up in court and help Giuliani start to claw his way out of the financial mess he has found himself in as a result of pushing the “Big Lie” that the 2020 presidential election was rigged at the behest of Trump, his former client. (Then again, it has been reported that a slightly blitzed Rudy told Trump to declare victory on Election Night to begin with.)

The Donald-Rudy bromance seemed to start falling apart back in January 2021, when Trump was said to have been personally offended by Giuliani’s request for $20,000 per day to serve as Trump’s round-the-clock lawyer. So he instructed his people not to pay Rudy at all.

Meanwhile, Rudy continued to suffer embarrassment upon embarrassment, both while attempting to defend the president—the world will never forget the Four Seasons Total Landscaping debacle, or the fart heard round the world that Rudy let squeak out during a public hearing with Michigan lawmakers—and all on his own (two words: Borat sequel). In January 2021, Giuliani was sued for $1.3 billion (with a B) by Dominion Voting Systems for pushing election fraud conspiracies; in April, his apartment was raided by the Feds; in June, the state of New York suspended his law license and Washington, D.C. followed suit in July.

Though the bulk of Rudy’s problems arose from being one of the few people to remain loyal to Trump and to continue pushing his election fraud lies with a straight face, Team Trump reportedly didn’t see any way to give Giuliani money that wouldn’t look bad for them—so they hung him out to dry.

But this is of note in the context of Trump having had a previous lawyer who pleaded guilty and then cooperated with an investigation into Trump. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 1, 2021

All of which is to say that while there’s no real evidence that confirms that Giuliani was the seller of this assumedly brilliant tome, if it indeed was him, it might the first smart thing he’s done since getting involved with Trump.

