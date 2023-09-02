When Donald Trump was arrested the other week, one detail jumped out above most: He claimed he was 215 pounds. It’s not an ideal weight; he’s 6’3”, which according to BMI calculators means he’s on the low end of overweight. Still, many weren’t buying that one. But at least one person thinks a guy who subsists on McDonald’s is somehow in great shape: his daughter-in-law.

Lara Trump: Donald Trump is a very young 77 years old proving for some that age is just number pic.twitter.com/AUHBu9nlRN — Acyn (@Acyn) September 2, 2023

Lara Trump, a person who married Eric Trump, went on Newsmax to sing the praises of her father-in-law regarding his alleged physical fitness. “Donald Trump is a very young 77,” she claimed. “For some, yes, age is just a number.”

Is it, though? The Daily Beast reflected on Trump’s checkered history when it came to reporting on his health:

In 2015, Harold Bornstein, a Manhattan doctor who had treated Trump, who is considered obese, has high cholesterol, and famously does not exercise, wrote in a letter that, if elected, Trump would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.” Bornstein, who died in 2021, later confessed that Trump himself had dictated the letter.

It’s true that Trump has more energy than most his age. Even the young would find it draining to juggle political rallies and four indictments. Then again, maybe the constant strain on his brain is what leads him to doozies like “hamberders” and “roomer.”

