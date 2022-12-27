Macaulay Culkin’s favorite Home Alone movie is the one without Donald Trump.

“The first one was more fun because we didn’t know what we were walking into and it was a lot less flying all over the place; it was all in Chicago. Also it had 100 percent less Trump,” The Pizza Underground singer said in 2018. Culkin even supports Trump being removed from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which “he [bullied] his way into the movie,” according to director Chris Columbus. But even though basically everyone (except Rob Schneider, probably) wishes he wasn’t in the film, Trump is still proud of the time that he told Kevin McCallister that the lobby is down the hall, to the left.

In response to a Truth Social user who called Trump’s Home Alone 2 cameo the “best part of the movie,” the former president wrote, “Thank you!” I’ve always said movies should have more scenes where characters give directions. That’s way more exciting than the Wet Bandits, Tim Curry, or the Pigeon Lady, who definitely isn’t Piers Morgan.

The rest of Trump’s Truth Social feed is the usual mishmash of bad nicknames and inexplicable uppercase letters. “Merry Christmas to EVERYONE,” he posted on Christmas, “including the Radical Left Marxists that are destroying our Country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation that is illegally coercing & paying Social and LameStream Media to push for a mentally disable Democrat over the Brilliant, Clairvoyant, and USA LOVING Donald J. Trump, and, of course, The Department of Injustice, which appointed a Special ‘Prosecutor’ who, together with his wife and family, HATES ‘Trump’ more than any other person on earth.”

The post ended with “LOVE TO ALL!” But especially to Kevin McCallister.