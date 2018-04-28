NBC

Rob Schneider spoke to the New York Daily News recently and couldn’t help but hit on the current state of Saturday Night Live. The comedian and current star of Real Rob on Netflix spoke with the paper to promote the show, but most of it ended up being about the political leanings of SNL and how the show has handled Donald Trump’s candidacy and presidency to this point.

As Schneider points out, today’s SNL is different than when he was a member of the show’s cast. It doesn’t seem to hold the same feel because there is no surprise with the punchlines on the show:

“The fun of ‘Saturday Night Live’ was always you never knew which way they leaned politically,” he told the Daily News. “You kind of assumed they would lean more left and liberal, but now the cat’s out of the bag they are completely against Trump, which I think makes it less interesting because you know the direction the piece is going.”

While he isn’t entirely wrong about the direction of SNL, the entire shift might be more about American society shifting as a whole and those influences. He doesn’t hit at it much in his Daily News quotes but does address it during his clarifications on Twitter after the point.