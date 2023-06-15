The general consensus is that Donald Trump is in a world of legal trouble after being indicted on federal charges, with some going so far to say that the former president is “scared sh*tless.” However, Trump’s campaign is reportedly having a very different reaction to the indictment. That reaction: Cha-ching!

According to CNN’s Kristen Holmes, Trump campaign insiders were growing concerned as donations began to lag. However, just like with Trump’s indictment in Manhattan, the new charges brought a much-needed boost. Sure, there’s a possibility Trump could die in prison, but look at all that sweet cash.

Via Raw Story:

“When I was talking to someone about this potential federal indictment, I actually had someone say to me on the campaign, ‘Well, I hope it comes before the fourth quarter meaning that they were hoping that they could get that fund-raising boost again if there was a federal indictment, and now we see they actually have.” “I’m told they were a little bit concerned about it, that there had been a lag in those fund-raising numbers and they weren’t sure if there is going to be some kind of fatigue,” she continued. “He’s already been indicted; the shock, the surprise, is it gone, is the outrage gone? Clearly it’s not.”

With Trump facing even more indictments down the road, including his involvement in the January 6 attacks as well as more federal charges for mishandling documents at his New Jersey golf club, the former president could have quite the racket here.

“Whether or not this is a sustainable model to have lagging fundraising in the middle and then have an indictment, which his team does believe there are more indictments are coming, obviously has yet to be seen like most things with Donald Trump,” Holmes said.

(Via Raw Story)