Donald Trump was none too pleased about his daughter Ivanka’s deer-in-headlights testimony to the House select committee investigating the January 6th attack on the Capitol. In response to Ivanka saying that she “accepted” former-Attorney General William Barr’s assessment that there was no evidence of credible fraud in the 2020 election, the former-president took to his failing social media platform to rage. “Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!),” he wrote.

Trump was asked about Ivanka’s testimony in a recent interview with New York magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi. “Well, I think she wanted to be nice and respectful,” he said, “She’s a very high-quality person, and I don’t think she wanted to hurt anybody’s feelings. I thought that Barr was weak and pathetic, and I think that she doesn’t want to hurt somebody’s feelings.”

“Very high-quality person.” What a normal thing for a dad to say about his kid!

It came across like he was trying to convince himself of what he said. “I’m not even sure she knew what my feelings were. He didn’t want to be impeached, so he didn’t do his job in order to not get impeached,” he added, channeling his daughter channeling himself. “I don’t think she knew that.”

Has Donald talked to Ivanka since? “I’d rather not say.” So, no. He continued, “But she’s a good person, and she doesn’t want to hurt people’s feelings. She has respect for everybody, and there’s something very nice about that, actually.”

Eric wishes “Daddy T” would say something that nice about him.

(Via New York)